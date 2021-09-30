Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAGKF. HSBC raised Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAGKF remained flat at $$1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.