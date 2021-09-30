Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 3,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 7,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

