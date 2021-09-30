Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $33,414.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002677 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00055511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00119535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00166953 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,529,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,529,101 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.