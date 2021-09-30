SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.13. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

About SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

