Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report sales of $233.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.15 million to $251.51 million. Spire reported sales of $251.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Spire during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 513,130 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 30.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 212,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,589. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $51.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

