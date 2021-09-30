Spectrecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00151026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.06 or 0.00475506 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015507 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00039485 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00027564 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

