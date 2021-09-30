SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 427,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,924,659 shares.The stock last traded at $42.42 and had previously closed at $42.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after buying an additional 3,836,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,863,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11,505.7% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,067,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,641 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

