Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Market Capitalization Tops $500,316.67

Spaceswap MILK2 (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $500,316.67 and approximately $55,083.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00102924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00136197 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,408.93 or 0.99506051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.80 or 0.06837454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.25 or 0.00752441 BTC.

About Spaceswap MILK2

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using US dollars.

