Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “For 2021, Southern Copper expects to produce 958,000 tons of copper, 7% lower than 2020. Production is anticipated to be impacted by a temporary reduction in ore grades and recoveries at the Peruvian operations. It will continue to impact production in 2022 as well. Resurgence of coronavirus cases might lead to suspension of operations, thereby posing a risk to its production guidance. Copper prices have lately been impacted by weak demand in China and a stronger dollar. The spread of the Delta variant might constrain industrial activity and drag down copper prices further. This will dent the company’s top-line performance. On top of this, higher production costs due to lower ore grades are anticipated to hurt margins. Owing to these concerns, the company’s earnings estimates for the current year have gone down lately.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

NYSE SCCO opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,986 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 39.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth about $933,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

