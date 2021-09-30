Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Southern Copper comprises approximately 1.3% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $42,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2,628.3% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.66. 34,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,228. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 177.34%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

