South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Up 14,590.9% in September

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 14,590.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,685,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBES traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 44,403,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,190,375. South Beach Spirits has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
South Beach Spirits Company Profile
