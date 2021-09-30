SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $15.90

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $16.72. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 317 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

