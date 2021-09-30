Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading Down 3.7%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.17 and last traded at $53.41. 1,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 302,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.55.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $225,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

