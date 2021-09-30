Sologenic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $342,516.00 (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $182.46 million and approximately $342,516.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00065055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00104331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00137191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,197.84 or 0.99835603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.91 or 0.06715920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.62 or 0.00764115 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,990,485 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

