Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.46. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

