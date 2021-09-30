SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Cap Achieves $5.18 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 141.5% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $154,286.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.45 or 0.00036014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00101995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00136582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,961.20 or 1.00121176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.31 or 0.06854721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00765767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

