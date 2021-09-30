SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.90.

A number of research firms have commented on SRU.UN. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of SRU.UN traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,203. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$19.79 and a 1-year high of C$30.96. The stock has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

