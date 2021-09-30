Smart Portfolios LLC Invests $2.49 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.30. 467,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,597,611. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.76. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $89.39 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.