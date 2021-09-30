SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Trading 5.7% Higher

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 499.53 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 498 ($6.51). 119,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 126,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471 ($6.15).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 456.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 451.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £765.66 million and a PE ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. SL Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

