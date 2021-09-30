SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Shares of SLG opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,071,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

