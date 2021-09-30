SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.24. The company had a trading volume of 143,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,072. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $115.31 and a 52 week high of $212.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.46 and its 200 day moving average is $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares in the company, valued at $68,916,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after buying an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after buying an additional 624,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,077,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,113,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

