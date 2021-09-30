Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.66

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.66 and last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

The stock has a market cap of $794.05 million, a PE ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860 over the last three months. 23.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

