Simplex Trading LLC Sells 34,932 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,932 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DISCA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.