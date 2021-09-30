Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $135.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $133.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.