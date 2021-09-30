Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.35.

SVM traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 147,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,499. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$867.66 million and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$72.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total value of C$59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,013,310.33. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,750 over the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

