Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $548,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,694,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,319 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

