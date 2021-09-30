Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.11

Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as low as $3.28. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 61,379 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $103.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of -0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Siebert Financial by 163.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 34.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

