Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Declines By 95.9%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the August 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VIVHY stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $35.74. 50,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

