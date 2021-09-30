Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Expands By 1,849.6%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, a growth of 1,849.6% from the August 31st total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 6,046.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 4,779.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 842,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 232,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37. Synthetic Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

