Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Drops By 85.7%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHCF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PHCF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 218,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the PRC. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

