Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Trading Up 2.1%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Shimizu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

