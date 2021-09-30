Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 51 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,655,000 after purchasing an additional 160,167 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,026,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $235.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.25 and its 200 day moving average is $212.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

