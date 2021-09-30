Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 165.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

