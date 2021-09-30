Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 830 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,045,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,621 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average is $98.72. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

