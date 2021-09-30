Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 680 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $126.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average of $116.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

