Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,288 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 651.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $73,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 31.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $186.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.21 and a 200 day moving average of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $116.65 and a one year high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

