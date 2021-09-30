Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 171 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $75,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

MOH stock opened at $280.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.34. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.40 and a 52 week high of $289.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.