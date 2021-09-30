SG Americas Securities LLC Has $70.60 Million Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 566.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Nuance Communications worth $70,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 41.4% during the first quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,550,000 after acquiring an additional 365,722 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 64,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,059. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.