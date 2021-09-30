SG Americas Securities LLC Has $52.76 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,442,239 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $52,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

T stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.07. 1,010,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,506,008. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.28 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

