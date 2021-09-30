SG Americas Securities LLC Has $40.95 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.23% of Amcor worth $40,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter worth $93,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 166.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,711 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Amcor by 24.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 36,126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amcor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,283,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,083,000 after acquiring an additional 510,040 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 46.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.63. 232,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,123. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.