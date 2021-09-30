SG Americas Securities LLC Has $123.49 Million Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1,135.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,222 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $123,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $144.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,866,480. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $164.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.94 and a 200-day moving average of $143.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

