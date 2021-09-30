Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of NYSE:ASAI opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,604,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $6,246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $6,070,000. 5.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

