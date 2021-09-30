Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Semtech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,625. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

