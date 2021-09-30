Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $28,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 237.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

