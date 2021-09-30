Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $24.89 Million Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,750 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Astec Industries worth $24,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 49.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.75. 306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,167. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

