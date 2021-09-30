Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $19,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.42. 404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.09.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

