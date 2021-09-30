Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $23,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,374. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

