Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,722 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.01% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $18,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.