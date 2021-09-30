Secure Pad (SEPA) Market Cap Achieves $719,383.17

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Secure Pad coin can now be bought for approximately $5.14 or 0.00011971 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Secure Pad has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secure Pad has a market capitalization of $719,383.17 and $6,749.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00101995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00136582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,961.20 or 1.00121176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.31 or 0.06854721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00765767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,049 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

