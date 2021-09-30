SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,468 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.